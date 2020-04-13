Africa: Arkab - Consultations With Non Opec+ Producing Countries On Oil Cut

12 April 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Sunday in Algiers that consultations were under way with other non OPEC + producing countries to join the oil output cut deal, adding that this would help to rapidly rebalance the oil international markets.

Speaking to the National Radio, Arkab said "we aim to enlarge the production reduction agreement decided during last Thursday's OPEC + meeting, to other non-OPEC countries which are expected to voluntarily cut their oil production."

"Further countries are highly expected to join the deal," he added.

See also: OPEC+extraordinary meeting agrees 10 mbd cut including 200,000 for Algeria

Regarding the impact of the cut deal on Algeria, Arkab affirmed that the country's revenues will not be affected.

In the first stage, Algeria will cut 240,000 bpd, then 193,000 bpd and 145,000 bd, in the last stage of the OPEC + agreement.

In this regard, he explained that consultations are ongoing between the CEO of Sonelgaz and the representatives of the Desertec Initiative to sign the agreement in the coming days.

This project is part of other projects aimed at implementing the alternative energy strategy and shaping an efficient model of energy consumption.

Regarding electricity production, the minister reassured that "Algeria does not suffer from a production crisis", noting that according to forecasts electricity consumption is expected to reach a peak of 17,000 megawatts next summer.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.