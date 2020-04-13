Tanzania: Journos Advised On Coronavirus Reporting

JOURNALIST in Kilimanjaro Region have been urged to be careful when disseminating information related to the fatal Covid-19 disease caused by coronavirus.

The advice was made recently in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region, by Kilimanjaro Regional Health Officer, Dr Jonas Mcharo, during a four-day training workshop on coronavirus, which had so far affected so many people and lost so many people's lives worldwide.

"AS the pandemic continues plaguing many people across the world, use your knowledge, skills and professionalism in reporting information related to Covid-19. Every person likes to have access to information on what is going on. So, make sure you provide reliable information that won't cause fear in society," he said.

He also advised media practitioners to ensure they got accurate information related to the disease from appropriate sources as directed by the government.

"The government has already provided guidelines on access to information related to Covid-19. I urge you to follow government directives to obtain reliable and factual information," he said.

He also urged residents to cooperate with the government in providing information related to people entering the country, a move which he said would help curb the spread of the disease.

"If you see an alien person who has entered your area from outside the country, please, provide information to relevant authorities so that procedures in respect of those entering the country at this time of the crisis could be followed. The government's intention is to minimise the spread of the virus in the country," he said.

He added that even if it were your relative, advise and inform them that there were directives, which included testing and staying in a quarantine.

"In this way, we will be able check the spread of the deadly virus which has affected many countries worldwide."

The training workshop, which was aimed at creating public awareness on the Covid-19 disease, drew participants who included health officials from the districts of Kilimanjaro Region and journalists.