Tanzania: Govt, Stakeholders to Revive Viticulture, Wine Processing

THE Ministry of Agriculture, in cooperation with key stakeholders from the private sector and Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB), are implementing a special strategic plan seeking to revamp vine cultivation (viticulture) and wine processing in Tanzania.

Among others, the timely initiative, under the supervision of Deputy Minister for Agriculture Hussein Bashe, targets to deploy local extension officers with requisite agronomist skills.

Moreover, the focus is also to develop grape growing skills among farmers and ensure there is enough professional research for getting hybrid seed varieties that will enable wine processors in the country to package wine brands with recommended sugar content.

During an exclusive interview with 'Daily News' recently, Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) Cluster Manager Ringo Iringo said a special taskforce had been formed and had been tasked to prepare a viable road map to ensure the strategic plan was fetching intended results.

"Most grape farmers are still using recycled seeds due to absence of reliable grape seeds and in Tanzania most extension officers are not well knowledgeable about agronomist skills," he said, adding that the situation had continued killing viticulture.

He added that growing grapes was more expensive than other crops, which means, the sector needed farmers to have enough capital to take care of their farms.

Statistics show that there are at least 1,696 grape farmers scattered in 25 villages of Dodoma Municipal Council, Chamwino and Bahi districts with an estimated annual production rate of 10,052 tonnes.

However, in similar efforts, last year the Commission for Science and Technology (Costech) injected into the Tanzania Agriculture Research Institute (TARI-Makutupora) about 297.906m/- for modernisation of scientific apparatuses at the institute's laboratory and advance wine processing in the country.

According to Head of TARI-Makutupora Centre, Dr Cornel Masawe, the laboratory will enable the institute to run a series of training to empower farmers on how best to cultivate the crop more professionally, but also, how to process grapes into juice, being part of efforts to add value to their products.