Tanzania: Kijana Kwanza Donates 2,000 Litres of Handwashing Soap

13 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Moshi

A Moshi-based youth organisation, Kijana Kwanza, has donated 2,000 litres of hand washing soap to Moshi Municipal Council to be used at the Moshi Main Bus Station and Moshi Central Market.

The aim is to curb the spread of Covid-19 disease caused by coronavirus.

Speaking during the handover of the hand-washing soap, Kijana Kwanza Youth Patroness Apaikunda Naburi said part of the handwashing soap was intended for handwashing by travellers using Moshi Main Bus Station.

"The other amount will be used for the same purpose by vendors and customers of Moshi Central Market, whose big number of people from within and outside Moshi Municipality," she said, adding that, the donation was also meant to compliment government efforts to fight against the deadly disease.

She added that the main bus station and the Moshi central market attracted many people every day due to the socioeconomic importance of the two areas, so there was a need to take care as far as the Covid-19 pandemic was concerned.

Speaking during the donation, Moshi Traffic Chief, Elias Mkuburo said the Police Force had improved the safety of travellers by making sure all public transport vehicles entering Moshi Main Bus Station washed their hands with running water and soap.

For his part, Moshi Municipal Health Officer, Henry Mayila said the council had and still continued educating members of the public on the importance of taking precautionary measures provided by the government and health stakeholders on the Covid-19 disease, which he said continued affecting many people globally.

Tagged:
