Rwanda: How Local Leaders Are Assisting in the COVID-19 Fight

As the country continues its war against the COVID-19 pandemic, different people have been making their contribution; from healthcare service providers and officials in Rwanda's COVID-19 task force to mere citizens who have responsibly accepted to stay at home.

In this period, the role of healthcare workers has clearly stood out as they provide the very important services of testing and treating the infected, as the country looks to see that the pandemic doesn't spread further.

Security has also been commended for the work done to enforce the measures in place, including the countrywide lockdown.

Other people that have made good contribution are local leaders, more so in regard to the effects caused by the lockdown on the lives of the financially vulnerable citizens.

In the early days of the lockdown, there were citizens, who, with assistance from local leaders collected money and bought provisions for neighbours who had so little to survive on during such a hard time.

Rugarama village in Remera sector, in Gasabo District had such an initiative, mobilizing support for about 62 vulnerable people via a WhatsApp group.

The New Times spoke to Marie Claire Gatana the leader of this village who spoke about how it was done and the mobilization involved,

"Citizens gave their money. We collected about Rwf430,000 and bought 350 kilogrammes of maize flour, 200 kilograms of beans, 50 kilograms of sugar and 20 litres of cooking oil. We reached out to the people, giving priority to those that were more hunger-prone, especially families with young children," she explained.

"Families with five people or more were given 10 kilograms of maize flour, 4 kilograms of beans, 2 kilograms of sugar, 1 litre of cooking oil and 1 bar of soap. Those with less than five people got 5 kilograms of maize flour, 2kilograms of beans, 1 kilogram of sugar, 1 litre of cooking oil, and soap. We assisted 60 people."

This was before the government reached out with its package of assistance to vulnerable citizens. Later, when the government reached out, more citizens were supported.

Akindege village in Kamashashi cell in Kicukiro district, city of Kigali is another example of such an initiative.

Here, the village leader, cluster heads and citizens collected food stuff and money to support up to 130 of their vulnerable counterparts.

"We brought out a suggestion that those who have more should remember their neighbor who has little. By using a WhatsApp group, people pledged," said Jeannette Mukarugaba the village leader.

In an interview with The New Times on Saturday, she said the work to support their vulnerable citizens is still going on

"We are continuing to look for people needing assistance. Some of our citizens that have something to assist their fellows call us and we go to pick it. We go, pick it and take it to our village offices. From there, we call those who are needy to come and pick the materials. They come one by one to avoid contact," she said.

Sensitization

"Usually the responsibility of the local leaders is to sensitize citizens to implement the government programs. We urge them on preventing the spread of the pandemic. Citizens know about washing of hands, staying at home, and avoiding contact," Mukarugaba said.

Claudine Mateso, the leader of Impala village in Rugenge cell, Muhima sector, Nyarugenge district also talked about the sensitization part, for example, discouraging people from making gatherings.

