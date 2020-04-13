Kenya: Bandari Urged to Recruit Young Talent From Coast

Bandari haves been urged to include former great footballers from the Coast in their team of talent scouts.

The former players footballers can be picked from prominent clubs from the region of yesteryears among them Liverpool (Mwenge) and Feisal.

Former AFC Leopards and Mwenge attacking midfielder, Abdul Baraza said that Bandari, which is the only Coast team featuring in the Kenyan Premier League, should remember that ex-great players can play a big part in helping them find talented players.

"I live in Ukunda and have identified several good players who can fit in Bandari, but I cannot do anything till the club officials tell me to approach them for possible trials or recruitment. I also suggest the club includes Coast club coaches in their plans to find good players from our region," said Baraza.

Baraza said the players who have excelled in the past, know which players can play for such a top flight league team.

He said he was surprised to see Bandari signing players who have been abandoned by their previous clubs around the country yet the Coast region had many good footballers.

"Our region has many talented youngsters who can steer Bandari to greater heights. There is no reason to sign players from outside this region," he said.

Baraza said there were many good players who finished their secondary education in the region who were ripe to be taken up by Bandari.