Kenya: Nakuru Police Rescue Gang Rape Suspects From Lynch Mob

13 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By John Njoroge

Police in Elburgon, Nakuru County have arrested six people suspected of raping a 45-year-old woman on Sunday morning.

Ndoswa Chief Jonnah Komen said the police arrested the six moments after the woman was taken to hospital following tips from members of the local community.

"When I arrived, the residents wanted to lynch the suspects but I managed to calm them down and ordered for their arrest," the chief said.

The victim's husband said he was shocked by the act that was committed by people well known to them.

"We completed our casual works from the village on Saturday when my wife, after taking lunch in a nearby kiosk, told me that she wanted to go see her friend nearby," he said, adding that he waited for her on Saturday evening but she never returned.

He said he received the news on Sunday morning that his wife was gang raped.

The victim was treated and discharged from Elburgon Sub-county hospital.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.