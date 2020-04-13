Kenya: Polack Against Playoffs to Determine KPL Winner

Gor Mahia tactician Steven Polack has ruled out the option of having top clubs participate in play off to determine the winner of this season's Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

While calling on football stakeholders to leave the KPL management to give the way forward on the matter at an opportune time, Polack insisted the outcome should be within the confines of the law and comparable to other top leagues in the world.

KPL Chief Executive Officer on Tuesday through a statement, suspended the league indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic that has so far claimed the lives of seven people in the country.

"It is sad that people who should be holding concrete debates on this matter backed by law, have now resorted to short cuts and witch hunt. How can Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula propose that his team play Gor Mahia to determine the winner of the league,"? posed Polack.

"That is not acceptable and what becomes of other teams which are in pole position to bag the trophy because the points gap is not a wide margin,"? said Polack in an interview with Nation Sport.

The Briton coach though insisted that he would love to see that all the 10 remaining matches are played till the end of the season so that a credible winner is found.

"We are anticipating that the league will resume soon and that is why I am keen on training sessions on individual level among my players. We know it would be a busy intensified fixture after we shall have overcome this disaster," he added.

On the relegation fight, Polack said even the bottom-placed Chemeli Sugar still stand a chance of escaping the axe and leaving them out through the playoffs proposed matches will be totally unfair.

"As things are now, using playoffs to determine the winner of the league and relegation teams won't be fair. We should be speaking of options that are within the law," he added.

He, however supported Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa's recent remarks that Gor Mahia should be handed the title if the league doesn't resume based on the Fifa laws.

"The league is 75 percent complete and I support his assertion that we should be declared winners if this situation persists. This is what the law says and as a coach I believe it is the best way.

However, it is KPL's decision that will carry the day," he added.

Being away from his family, Polack said he was fine adding that he is keeping busy by handing individual training programs to his players on a weekly basis.

"Now football is second to me and human life is a priority. That is why I have been buying masks to those who can't afford using my own money whenever I meet them. I am in constant contact with my family and my 76-year-old mother has been indoors to avoid being infected," said Polack.

Ugandan Import Juma Balinya and the Tanzania duo of Dickson Ambudo and custodian David Mapigano are in their home countries, while Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu is however in the country.