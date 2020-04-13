Kenya: City Stars Striker 'Depressed' By Lack of Football

City Stars striker Ezekiel Odera says the extended break from training and playing football is 'depressing'.

The veteran forward, formerly at Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, is among hundreds of footballers affected by the government's decision to close all sports facilities in the country so as to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Consequently, all Kenyan Premier League and National Super League matches have been suspended indefinitely.

"The uncertainty of tomorrow is depressing having worked the whole season to get promoted (to the Kenyan Premier League) and that is also now in doubt," he explained.

"Also," he added, "what I do best which is playing football has come to a stop with no clear date of resuming and hence our achievements this season may not be rightfully rewarded which is demoralizing."

Odera spoke Thursday at an event where he assisted the Jonathan Jackson Foundation in partnership with City Stars and Team Pankaj distribute food and essential items in Kibra slums with an aim to cushion the most vulnerable families in the area from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the measures the government has put in place to aid in flattening the curve and to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country, we are witnessing a situation in which communities in some parts of Nairobi and the country are feeling the effects more adversely than others due to the strain on the economy," Jonathan Jackson explained.

"We would not be able to get where we are as a club without the support of the community. As such, we will continue to work with the Jonathan Jackson Foundation, Team Pankaj and other willing partners to ensure we reach as many vulnerable communities as we can."

City Stars currently enjoy a 10-point advantage over second-placed Bidco United in the second-tier football league.

There are 13 rounds of fixtures remaining in the competition, but it is unclear when or whether the competition will resume.