Rwanda: EU Pledges Rwf52.8 Billion to Rwanda's COVID-19 Response

10 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Côme Mugisha

The Delegation of the European Union to Rwanda has announced a commitment of Rwf52.8 billion (€52 million) to help the country in mitigating the new coronavirus crisis.

In a tweet posted Thursday, April 9, the mission said it's working on supporting the government of Rwanda to "sustain social protection measures to the most vulnerable groups of the population and those strongest hit by the lockdown."

The commitment would be part of the European Union's Team Europe programme to support partner countries around the world with €20 billion to fight the coronavirus, according to EU Commission's vice-president, Josep Borrell Fontelles.

EU's Jutta Urpilainen in charge of international partnerships said the funding is designated for countries that lack "functioning health systems, economic dynamism and social safety nets."

Lately, the government has been approved hundreds of billions of Rwandan francs by global agencies to cushion the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic.

On this note, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning said that there have not been official proceedings regarding EU's support, yet, but a transaction could be expected by early May.

Covid-19 outbreak has reshaped lives of people, businesses and economies. The pandemic has nearly halved Rwanda's economy projections and sterilized numerous payrolls.

With borders shut down since March 22, to halt the spreading of coronavirus, in-country movements - except those offering essential services - are also halted until April 19.

After three weeks of shelter-in-place, the informal sector is witnessing the worst downsides despite the government's effort to alleviate a hunger crisis.

In response, the government on March 28, launched a social support initiative to vulnerable families who have been affected by the lockdown.

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente announced a forfeit of April salary by senior officials including Cabinet Members, Permanent Secretaries and heads of public agencies to contribute to social protection of vulnerable citizens.

In addition to government support, many citizens countryide have offered their hand by donating money, foodstuffs and toiletries to needy households.

To date, 110 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 disease, of whom 7 have recovered.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.