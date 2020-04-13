Kenya: Olympics Title Defence Top Priority for Faith Chepng'etich

13 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Benard Rotich

Olympics 1,500 metres champion Faith Chepng'etich has said her main priority remains defending the title she won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 when the Olympics are held in Tokyo after coronavirus-enforced postponement.

Chepngétich, who also won the world title in London in 2017, has been training alone following government ban on public gatherings and sports activities. The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed to 2021 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to Nation Sport on phone at her home in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Chepng'etich yesterday said she as embarked on long runs and speed work to stay fit as she waits for coronavirus pandemic to be contained.

The athlete has said she is in good shape, having recovered from a hip injury she suffered at the 2019 World Championships and had been looking forward to posting good results at the Olympics in Tokyo before the games were postponed to next year.

"I was in good shape this year and I was hopeful of retaining my title and to even run my personal best compared to last season. The virus has stopped the world and we just have to understand and wait," said Chepng'etich who trains under the Global Sports Communication in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The athlete said her plan was to use the Diamond League races to gauge her performance ahead of the Olympics, but she must now continue training for next season.

"I had great plans this season of improving my performance in the distance and I would have used the Diamond League races but we have been left now to train on our own because there is no competition ahead," she said.

Chepng'etich picked an injury in the final of her specialty at the 2019 World Championships and settled for silver medal behind Dutch Sifan Hassan. Hassan crossed the line in 3min, 51.95 secs ahead of Cheng'etich, who timed her personal and national record of 3:54.22. Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay was third in 3:54.38.

Chepng'etich says her preparation for the world event was short and getting a silver medal was good a good effort.

"Hassan beat me due to my short preparation for the race because I was also coming back from maternity leave.

