Malawi Deports Chinese for Refusing Quarantine

12 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Aaron Banda

Immigration Department in Mchinji has sent back to Zambia, a Chinese national, Jian Li for refusing to be on self-quarantine for 14 days.

He arrived in Lusaka the capital of Zambia on March 26, 2020 and later proceeded to Mchinji, where he was intercepted by Immigration officers at Bua road block on Saturday April 12, 2020 and reports show he was traveling to Blantyre.

According to Mchinji Immigration border post, spokesperson, Madalitso Banda, the Chinese National arrived in Lusaka from China and was put on quarantine for 14 days.

"We have indeed sent back Li to Zambia, the Chinese national and returning resident working at Mchinji-Mwami one-stop border post project," he said.

Banda added that "Upon arrival at Mchinji border, he was ordered to be on self-quarantine for another 14 days. The Chinese National defied the order and left the camp proceeded to Blantyre."

The Immigration department in the district has suspended issuing of border passes to control movement of people.

The Department has put intensive road blocks and border patrols in the wake of COVID-19.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

