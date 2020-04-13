Eritrea: More Contribution to Fight Corona Virus Pandemic

Asmara — Contribution by Eritrean nationals inside the country to the effort to contain the spread of corona virus continue with great momentum.

According to the report coming from the Ministry of Health, the Association of Heavy Trucks Owners contributed 500 thousand Nakfa, cooperative association of the staff members of the Eritrean Air Force 100 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Desale Berhe, owner of Hotel Sarina in Keren, 100 thousand Nakfa, Division 39 of the Eritrean Defense Forces 25 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Okbai Mehari 20 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Yemane Tesfamicael with his wife Ms. Hiwet redie 15 thousand Nakfa, cooperative association of the National Security Agency 10 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Ahmed Abdu from Keren 10 thousand Nakfa and an x-combatant who wants to stay anonymous 10 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise, Mr. Kidane Fesha contributed 10 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Leul Abraha 10 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Tesfamariam Merhatsion 10 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Teklesenbet Wolde Medin from Elaberet 10 thousand Nakfa, Ms. Sebene Mebrahtu 5 thousand Nakfa, Ms. Zewdi Zerabruk 2 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Fitsum Araya 1 thousand Nakfa, family of Mr. Zere Woldemariam 1 thousand Nakfa and Ms. Miliete Zere 50 Nakfa.

In related news the Ertro-German Association contributed 35 thousand Nakfa, Asmara Beer distributers 120 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Andebrhan Tesfaselasie 10 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Habtom Gebrezgiabher 10 thousand Nakfa, Dawit Ghide and family, owners of Wood and Steel Works, 10 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Tsegai Frezghi and Freweini Bairiu 1 thousand US Dollars and Mr. Kesete Negash 5 thousand Nakfa.

More over nationals in the Northern Red Sea region including Ms. Fatna Hamid Gebr owner of Hitmlo General Trading, Ms. Amna Omar, owner of Emberemy Bakery and Ms. Arhet Mohamed-Ali, owner of Labkan Bakery contributed 5 thousand Nakfa each. Cement sport club in Massawa also contributed 50 thousand Nakfa and Mr. Mohammed Abdulkadir 2 thousand Nakfa.

Ms. Lemlem Yohannes from Gejeret and Mr. Mesfun Seyum from Massawa also extended material support.