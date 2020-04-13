Eritrea: Contribution By Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in various countries are engaged in fund raising campaign in support of the fight to curb the spread of corona virus in Eritrea.

On top of the 55 thousand Pounds they previously contributed, nationals residing in the UK and Northern Ireland contributed additional 45 thousand, totaling 100 thousand Pounds. Likewise, Ms. Meriam Yasin with her husband Mr. Michael Freudenberg contributed 1 million Nakfa.

Nationals in the Scandinavian countries on their part contributed additional 1 million and 300 Kroner on top ofthe 1 million Kroner they previously contributed.

Accordingly, the nationals in Scandinavian countries that contributed to the effort to contain the spread of corona virus include, Holy Days Coordinating Committee in the Scandinavian countries 100 thousand Kroner, National Committee in Stockholm 100 thousand Kroner, National Committee in Skara-Lidshping 41 thousand and 500 Kroner, National Committee in Gothenburg 32 thousand and 500 Kroner, PFDJ group in Stockholm 50 thousand Kroner, community members of south-west Stockholm 50 thousand Kroner, National Committee in Umea 7 thousand and 100 Kroner, National Committee in Malmo 5 thousand Kroner, National Committee in Bergen, Norway, 5 thousand Kroner, Ms. Elsa Zere 125 thousand Kroner, Eritrean National War-Disabled Veterans' Association branch in Sweden 10 thousand Kroner, Eritrean community in Yavle 70 thousand Kroner and Eritrean-Swedish children's association 6 thousand Kroner.

In related news, Eritrean nationals and the Eritrean community in the Saudi Arabian cities of Dammam and Khobar contributed 22 thousand and 800 Riyals.

An Eritrean national from the US who wants to stay anonymous contributed 5 thousand Dollars and Mr. Semere Yohannes 100 Dollar.

Mr. Semere Yohannes also decided that families that have rented his house in Barentu to stay free of charge until the corona virus pandemic is fully contained.