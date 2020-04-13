Sudan: Prime Minister Meets Ethiopian Chief of Staff

Khartoum — The interim Prime Minister Dr. Abdualla Hamdouk met, at his office Friday, with the visiting Ethiopian military delegation headed by the Ethiopian Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Adam Mohamed Mahmoud, in the presence of the Sudanese Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohame Osman Al-Hussein and the Director of the Military Intelligence Lt. Gen. Yassir Mohamed Osman.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations and the issue of borders between the two countries. The two sides underscored the depth of the historical ties between Sudan and Ethiopia.

The military talks between the Sudanese and Ethiopian sides start this evening in the buildings of the General Command of the Armed People's Forces.