Sudan: Prime Minister Meets Ethiopian Chief of Staff

10 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The interim Prime Minister Dr. Abdualla Hamdouk met, at his office Friday, with the visiting Ethiopian military delegation headed by the Ethiopian Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Adam Mohamed Mahmoud, in the presence of the Sudanese Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohame Osman Al-Hussein and the Director of the Military Intelligence Lt. Gen. Yassir Mohamed Osman.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations and the issue of borders between the two countries. The two sides underscored the depth of the historical ties between Sudan and Ethiopia.

The military talks between the Sudanese and Ethiopian sides start this evening in the buildings of the General Command of the Armed People's Forces.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.