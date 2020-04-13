Ethiopia: Sudan, Ethiopia Agree On Coordination Between Their Armies to Control Borders

Khartoum, Apri 10 (SUNA) - Sudan and Ethiopia have totally agreed on the coordination of the armies of the two countries to control and protect their borders from transnational crimes related to the smuggling and narcotics for the interest of the peoples of both countries.

This came during the military talks held between the two sides this evening at the Ministry of Defense in Khartoum, where the Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein headed the Sudanese side and the Ethiopian Chief of Staff, Adam Mohamed led the Ethiopian side.

The talks touched on strengthening of the bilateral relations and the tightening of coordination in the border-related security and military files.

Lt. Gen. Al-Hussein said, in press statements, that during the talks the two sides touched on ways to control borders and fight of transnational crimes, pointing out that the two parties concluded with a full and permanent understanding to secure the joint borders.

Lt. Gen. Al-Hussein praised the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, revealing that the visit of the Ethiopian delegation, headed by the Army's Chief of Staff, discussed the bilateral relations, particularly in their military and security aspects.

Meanwhile, the Ethiopian Chief of Staff also affirmed the eternal relations between Sudan and Ethiopia, expressing his country's endeavor to sustain good relations with Sudan.

He added that his visit to the Sudan reviewed ways of strengthening the existing relations between the two countries in the military and security fields. He added the two sides deliberated on ways to coordinate joint efforts to solve all problems and obstacles that occur in the borders.

He explained that the two sides came out with a comprehensive consensus on all issues, pointing out that this will contribute to the consolidation of the bilateral relations.

The Ethiopian Chief of Staff revealed that the two sides also reached positive results regarding the issues related to the border file, stating that the two parties discussed the Corona pandemic and ways of joint coordination to combat it and protect the borders.