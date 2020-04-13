Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets Ethiopian Army's Chief of Staff

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan met, at his office at the General Command Friday evening, with the Ethiopian military delegation headed by the the Ethiopian Army's Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Adam Mohamed Mahmoud, in the presence of the Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries by focusing on ways of strengthening cooperation in the security and military aspects, securing the joint borders and fighting cross-border crime.

The People's Armed Forces' Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Mohamed Osman Al-Hussein stated, in press statements, that the joint meetings of the Sudanese and Ethiopian Chiefs of Staff discussed issues related to the national security between the two countries, particularly the process of controlling and securing borders, joint work to combat terrorist crimes, human trafficking, arms and ammunition trade and drug trafficking, adding that the two sides reached, at the conclusion of their meetings, a full and sustainable understanding of cooperation and joint work to secure the borders between the two countries.

For his part, the Ethiopian Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Adam Mohamed Mahmoud affirmed the firmness of relations between Sudan and Ethiopia, which he described as "old and striking in the depths of history", adding that he discussed, during his meetings today with his counterparts in Sudan, the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries, pointing out that the meetings touched on evaluation of the previous military agreements and strengthening relations between the Sudanese and Ethiopian armed forces.

The Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Army pointed out that the two parties reached comprehensive agreements on strengthening relations and expanding cooperation, revealing that the two parties also agreed on how to combat the Corona virus by controlling borders and the elements of smuggling and other practices on common borders.