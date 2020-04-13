Somalia: Police Close Mosques and Restaurants in Mogadishu in Bid to Curb COVID-19 Spread

11 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Police in Mogadishu have moved to enforce strict measures to avid crowding.

On Friday, hundreds and thousands of worshipers were stranded after police closed the mosques to enforce strict stay at home orders. The officers also ordered public vehicles off the streets in a move that saw streets deserted .

The move to control crowding is among the raft of measures that the government has adopted to curb the spread of Covid 19 which has so far claimed one life in the country.

But some of the residents opposed to the move have clashed with the officers, causing ugly scenes on the streets.

Restaurant owners have been ordered to close their businesses, a move that has led to many people being jobless with the economy expected to be hit hard.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

