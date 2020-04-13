Nigeria: South Africa Evacuates 136 Passengers From Nigeria

13 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

In continuation of the evacuation exercise occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, South African Airways yesterday airlifted 136 of the country' citizens out of Nigeria from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The South Africa Airways aircraft with the registration mark: ZS-SNB, operated by Airbus A346, departed yesterday evening to Johannesburg.

The aircraft, which earlier arrived in the country at 3:10 p.m. local time, departed 7:00 p.m.

It was the first time any African country would be evacuating its citizens from Nigeria since the spread of COVID-19, which occasioned global lockdown.

South Africa was one of the few countries that first evacuated its citizens from China, where the pandemic first broke out.

