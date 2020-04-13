Sudan: Sovereignty, Ministers Councils and FFC Joint Statement

Khartoum — The Sovereignty, Ministers Councils, and the Freedom and Change Forces, today, issued a joint statement at the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) Forum in which they saluted the struggles and brave resistance of the Sudanese people, greeting the martyrs of the Sudanese revolution, affirming their determination to realize the Sudan of freedom, peace and justice, and stressing the necessity for completing the revolution's goals.

The statement asserted that the joint meeting held today between the components of the transitional period came out with an important decisions for speeding up the completion of the transitional authority structures, and the formation of an economic emergency committee.

Here under, (SUNA) publishes text of the joint statement:

On the first anniversary of toppling the salvation regime, and forcing its president to step down, the leaders of the components of the transitional authority (the Sovereignty Council, the Council of Ministers, and the Forces of Freedom and Change), held a meeting to review progress of the revolution after the first year of its victory.

The meeting has saluted the struggles of the Sudanese people, and their brave resistance. The meeting has also saluted martyrs of the Sudanese revolution, affirming determination of the components of the transitional authority to complete the march for the achievement of the Sudan of freedom, peace and justice.

The meeting discussed in full transparency and impartiality the revolution achievements and what was not accomplished, where the three parties have agreed on the need to enhance confidence between the components of the transitional authority and their collective action in order to complete the duties of the revolution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The meeting has reviewed and analyzed the crises that hit the country and the security, economic, health and political threats that it is facing.

The meeting has formulated and approved a matrix of seven axes binding the three parties, in which responsibilities and times were set for ionthe implementat urgent tasks in the issues of: partnership, peace, and economic crisis, dismantling of empowerment, the reform of the military and security organs, justice and the foreign relations.

The meeting came out with important decisions for expediting completion of building of the transitional authority structures, the formation of an economic emergency committee to deal with the living crisis, confront the remnants of the former regime, and the firm implementation of the necessary measures for combating the corona virus pandemic.

The meeting has also identified joint mechanisms for the monitoring, evaluation, and the implementation of the matrix, and to ensure the implementation of the urgent and the stumbling tasks of the transitional period.

the Sovereign Council

Council of Ministers

Forces of Freedom and Change

April. 11, 2020