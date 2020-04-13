Sudan: A Year After Bashir's Ouster, Sudan Moves Towards Civilian Rule Despite Problems

12 April 2020
Radio France Internationale

Celebrations in Sudan to mark the one year anniversary of the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir are muted amidst a country-wide lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The country is moving slowly towards civilian rule, struggling with a deep economic crisis.

The military has blocked streets around army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, and banned public celebrations. The decision, as the country is in a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic, has raised the concerns of protesters, who took to the streets against Bashir a year ago.

For Sudanese, Covid-19 adds complications to economic crisis

The military, responding to public anger, overthrew Bashir on 11 April 2019. He was arrested and held in a Khartoum jail and in December ordered to serve two years in a correctional centre for corruption.

Slow path to civilian rule

The political transition to full civilian rule is going slowly. In August last year a transitional government made of civilians and military officials took over the country, and the cabinet, headed by economist Abdalla Hamdok, was tasked with steering the country during a three-year transition.

Among the major challenges are soaring inflation and a huge public debt, along with negotiations with rebel groups.

Hamdok's administration is hoping that the lifting of US sanctions on 157 Sudanese firms in March will help attract foreign investment, but the economy is still fragile.

Power cuts are frequent, and some Sudanese still queue for hours to buy staple foods like bread, or petrol.

Bashir still facing charges

Besides the corruption charges, Bashir faces separate charges over the killing of protesters and the 1989 coup that brought him to power.

Authorities have also agreed that Bashir should stand trial before the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide and war crimes committed from 2003 in the Darfur region, where the Arab-dominated government fought with ethnic minority rebels.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.