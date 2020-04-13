Sudan: Sovereign Council, Council of Ministers and FFC Announce Joint Matrix

Khartoum — A joint statement for the Sovereign Council, Council of Ministers and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) announced a joint matrix between the three parties

The statement stated in details responsibilities of the matrix and timetables for execution of the tasks which were determined in seven axes namely the partnership, peace, economic crisis, dismantling of the June 30 Regime empowerment , reform of military and security organs , justice and external relations.

The three parties agreed formation of joint mechanisms to follow up the matrix's implementation, observation and assessment to guarantee carrying out urgent tasks of the transitional period which have been stalled.

The statement, which was read out at Press Forum of Sudan News Agency(SUNA) Saturday evening ,reaffirmed importance of boosting confidence and work between the three components of the transitional authority.

The statement tackled in details and analysis crises which are hitting the country as well as the security , economic , health and political threats facing the homeland.

It stated that the tripartite meeting came out with important decisions on expediting completion of the transitional authority' structures , formation of an emergency economic committee to handle the living difficulties, confront remnants of the defunct regime, strictly implement the necessary measures and fight The COVID-19 pandemic.