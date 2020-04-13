Sudan: Defence Industries Systems Contribute to Combating COVID-19 Pandemic

12 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Defence Industries Systems has contributed with ambulances to station at crossings to used for early detection of coronavirus cases.

The ambulances are made by Giad Automobile Company and came within framework of the Systems' social responsibility, Engineer Malik Al Awad, Manager of Giad Company said in a statement to SUNA.

He added that the Defence Industries Systems have manufactured a sterilization platform to be placed at hospitals entries , operations room, mosques and airports with capacity of 48 persons , pointing out that the sterilization would be made through sprays and rays.

Engineer Al Awad further added that the Systems have distributed disinfections of 12 jerkanas of capacity of 25 litres, 3052 manual disinfections and 200 masks distributed to people at the biggest cattle market in Khartoum, Ghandahar, Bashayer fuel service, Dar-es-Salam city and Al Huda prison in Umbada Locality.

