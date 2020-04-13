Sudan: 10 Thousand Heads of Cattle Were Exported to Oman Within Two Days

12 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries announced exportation of 10,000 heads of cattle (sheep) to Sultanate of Oman over the past two days.

Director of Quarantines and Health Meats Directorate at the Ministry of Animal Resources Dr Yahya Ali Sabeel told SUNA that there are 20,000 heads of cattle prepared for exportation at Sawakin port to Kingdomof Saudi Arabia, stressing that exportation of cattle is praogressing well without any problems or barriers.

He added that quantities of meat have been exported to Kingdom of Bahrain, United Arab Emirates(UAE) and other gulf states and Egypt as well.

Meanwhile, Bahraini Minister of Works and Municipalities Affairs, Engineer Esam Bin Khelef announced yesterday -Saturday- return to importation of Sudanese meat within framework of Bahrain's efforts to diversify sources of import of red and white meats and that it is possible now to import from Sudan and a number of other countries.

It is to be noted that 10,000 heads of sheep was exported in last February as first batch of live cattle to Sultanate of Oman, five months since the World Health Organization(WHO) announced that Sudanese cattle are free of rift valley fever.

