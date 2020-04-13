Zimbabwe: Constant Water Supplies During COVID-19 Lockdown Not Urgent Court Matters - Judge

13 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The High Court has ruled as not urgent, an application brought before it by Hwange residents seeking an order for Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) to provide constant water supplies during the 21-day lockdown period.

High Court judge, Evangelista Kabasa presided over an application which also listed as respondents, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) for the provision of constant water supplies.

Through their lawyer, Godfrey Nyoni of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), the Greater Hwange Residents Trust also cited as respondents, Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Water Minister Perrance Shiri and Local Government Minister July Moyo.

The residents argued that the water crisis in the coal mining town was a breeding ground for the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic and other water-borne diseases such as cholera as residents were finding it difficult to maintain hygienic standards.

"Water is key in the fight against the deadly coronavirus. The situation is bad and creating a health hazard for Hwange and Zimbabwe at large. It is difficult for residents to maintain high standards of hygiene when there is no water," the residents said in their court application.

The residents group had also argued that desperate rate payers were now involuntarily violating the lockdown regulations by leaving their homes in search of water for domestic use.

However, Justice Kabasa dismissed the application, saying it was not urgent.

She ruled that residents had been experiencing constant water crisis since 2017 and should have acted then and the outbreak of COVID-19 does not make the need for water urgent.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.