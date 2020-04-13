Sudan: Veteran Pro-Democracy Fighter Farouq Abu Eisa Dies

1 April 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

The veteran pro-democracy fighter Farouq Abu Eisa passed away on Sunday, the 12th of April 2020 at his home town of Al Riadh, Khartoum, Sudan.

Abu Eisa, 87, was a relentless activist all along his life, against the defunct regime of dictator Omer Al Bashir.

He was elected in 1983 as Secretary General of the Arab Lawyers Association, a post he assumed up to 2003.

He fled the country after undergoing countless arrests and tortures, notwithstanding his fragile health and his age.

He was in self-exile in Egypt following the Ingaz coup d'état in 1989 and returned back to the country in 2005 after the Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the government of the Sudan and the rebellion movement of South Sudan SPLA/M was concluded.

He became a member of the parliament within the quota allocated in the Agreement for the opposition alliance.

Abu Eisa was born in the Sudan central city of Medani in 1933. He was expelled from Hantoob Secondary School for his resistance activities against the British colonial rule. He was a graduate of law faculty, Alexandria University, Egypt, in 1957.

He was famous for leading the popular protesters who erected barricades holding back troops and security elements from foiling the popular October 1964 Revolution against the military regime of late General Ibrahim Abboud.

E N D

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Copyright © 2020 SudaNow.

