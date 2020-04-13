Nigeria: JAMB Resolves 4,000 Enquiries On 2020 UTME

13 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has stated that it received and successfully resolved over 4,000 online enquiries from candidates and the public over the recently conducted Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The complaints were received on its online platform during the period of the lockdown on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states, as a result of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

JAMB said in its weekly bulletin that it had received over 4,000 complaints within days of the lockdown on the 2020 UTME and resolved the cases.

"The board has taken advantage of technology, particularly as related to the institution of a ticketing platform, to address candidates' enquiries during this period of lockdown as over 4,000 cases have been resolved without any physical contact between staff and candidates.

"Perhaps it would be expedient to state that the facility for change of programmes or institutions has been activated while results are ready for printing but these processes have been put on hold because the presidential directive mandating citizens to stay at home is still in force.

"As soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the printing of result would be enabled. The introduction of the ticketing system in 2018 was to address the challenge of candidates crowding the board's offices, engender transparency by way of tracking complaints, provide conducive atmosphere for candidates seeking correction of data and ensure that necessary feedback is obtained from candidates."

