Somalia: COVID-19 Patients in Critical Condition in Mogadishu As Government Warns of Eminent Spread

12 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Ministry of health has announced that at-least two of the COVID19 patients in Mogadishu are in critical condition and would need a further medical care to save their lives.

This comes even after the ministry warned that the disease was gradually spreading within the population, development that puts s large number at risk and could stretch the available health facilities.

Critically ill patient require oxygen therapy and ICU attention. Somalia health care is not well equipped to deal a pandemic in the magnitude that has hit other countries. One person so far has died in Somalia after contracting the disease.

The Health Ministry had warned there could be several undetected cases of COVID-19 in Somalia following a case of local transmission which was detected on April 3.

The Horn of African nation which has so far one recovery and one death has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 including closing schools, banning large gatherings and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.

Somalia which has a fragile health system has confirmed the delivery of COVID-19 testing kits in the country following support from the World Health Organization.

The minister said that coronavirus cases are now being screened and tested in the country's National Public Health Research Laboratory (NPHRL) in Mogadishu.

