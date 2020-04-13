Somalia: President Farmajo Praises SNA Troops On 60th Anniversary

12 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The President of the Federal Government of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has pledged major reforms in the military and regularization of salaries for the troops

The president made the announcement as he sent a congratulatory message to the members of the Somalia National Army during the 60th anniversary.

This year 's celebrations were canceled following the lockdown, which were announced to minimise gatherings in an effort to curb the spread of COVID19.

Mr. Farmajo praised the SNA for their patriotism and handwork and said that the government would do everything within their powers to make them comfortable.

He said " it's a national symbol to have a military which does not divide into a clan and tribe, and they are trained and disciplined to protect their nation and citizens. We are not yet where where wanted an we have a long way to go and the government is planning to reform the the Somali military."

His excellency Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo presented the work the military did by defeating Al-shabab and retaking some districts. The president praised the official who are also taking part to train the military and sharing their experience to the coming generation.

