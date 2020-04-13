Zimbabwe: Biti Questions Govt Logic in Sinking $2.7b On Failed Wheat Farming Instead of Fighting COVID-19

13 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti has questioned the logic behind government's decision to commit $2.7 billion towards its controversial 2020 Command Winter Programme instead of injecting the scarce funds on fighting the spread of coronavirus.

Last week, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga announced government's ambitious 415 000 tonne wheat production target for this year under a contract farming deal financed by commercial banks to the tune of $2.7 billion.

This will be an increase from 24 186 hectares last year to 80 000 this year. From the expected planted winter wheat, farmers would produce a surplus 15 000 tonnes, as Zimbabwe requires approximately 400 000 tonnes annually.

However, Zimbabwe has, since the start of the controversial land reform programme in 2000, not harvested enough wheat to meet national needs. Winter wheat was once one of Zimbabwe's most successful crops.

Last year, the government under the Agriculture Ministry, launched the National Wheat Contract Farming Committee (NWCFC) to mobilise US$80 million for inputs and machinery for the production of at least 150 000 tonnes of wheat. However, nothing was heard of the facility after its launch.

This week, Biti questioned the logic behind government's financing of the winter wheat production when previous attempts have dismally failed. He said instead, the $2.7 billion should have been diverted towards combating the spread of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe.

"The regime which has just disbursed $2.7 billion on Command Wheat can't build decent infrastructure for our people," the former finance minister Biti said.

"It is failing to provide PPE (personal protective equipment) to respondents and has so far failed to buy a single test. The regime must wake up from its slumber, provide stimulus safety nets, test, track, isolate and treat people for coronavirus."

Questions have also been raised from various quarters on what the government was doing to fund the fight against the impact of COVID-19 pandemic besides receiving donations from corporate partners.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.