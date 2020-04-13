Zimbabwe: Hall of Fame Beckons for Mhofu

ZIFA have plans to immortalise legendary coach Sunday "Mhofu" Chidzambwa by inducting him in the local football Hall of Fame. The veteran coach announced last month that his time in the trenches, as a head coach, ended at the 2019 AFCON finals.

He, however, clarified that he had not completely walked away from the game but remains open to offers to work as a technical expert.

ZIFA communications and competitions manager, Xolisani Gwesela, said Chidzambwa's name will not silently disappear from the scene. The association also mentioned in their monthly newsletter that they are keen to continue tapping into his vast football knowledge to spur on the development of the game.

"It is our pledge as the Zimbabwe Football Association that this football fountain won't go to waste. We have many football structures that need Mhofu's guidance from our junior teams, Under-17, 20 and 23 both men and women, and even senior teams that need his expertise.

"We will therefore not hesitate to call on him and accord him the due respect he deserves," said Gwesela.

Chidzambwa was the first man to captain the Warriors after soon Independence in 1980. He has had many milestones in his glittering football career as a player and later on as coach.

He led the Warriors to the AFCON finals twice and also reached the final of the CAF Champions League with Dynamos in 1998.

Chidzambwa has had several stints with the senior national team and holds the distinction of being the first to lead the Warriors to their maiden AFCON finals in 2004.

He guided the team to the tournament again in 2019 and has won the COSAFA Cup a record four times as Zimbabwe coach.

Gwesela hailed the 67-year-old as the greatest Zimbabwean football coach.

"The Hall of Fame is his home, no debate on that! Such individuals don't deserve to retire at the bench, they also need to be in the board rooms, rolling out expertise from a personal experience and inspiring the future generation. "We hail Sunday, a total football legend and wish him well in his future endeavours," said Gwesela.