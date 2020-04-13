Zimbabwe: Kariba Water Levels Rise

Rising water levels in Lake Kariba are expected to improve the availability of potable water in surrounding communities following erratic supplies last year.

Nyamhunga and Baobab Ridge suburbs went for several months without water last year owing to the receding water levels caused by successive droughts.

Kariba Municipality attributed the water challenges in recent days to ongoing works to pull the floating pump from the lake as water levels are rising.

The municipality had to track the water deeper into the lake away from the Breezes Intake Tower after its intake penstocks started sticking out of the water resulting in the pumps sucking sand.

To counter the challenge, the local authority installed a water pump mounted on a pontoon to track the varying lake levels caused by decreasing water levels.

However, inflows into Kariba have been increasing in recent days with the first penstock now completely in water while prospects are that the second one will soon be under water.

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has recorded a steady increase in water flow from upstream into Lake Kariba.

As of last Friday, the lake's level had increased to 18,82 percent of maximum usable water for power generation.

Kariba mayor, Mr George Masendu said the water challenges were temporary.

"We expect that the situation to return to near normal in the coming days as we work on bringing the pontoon mounted pump closer to the Breezes intake tower," he said.

He said people should use water sparingly as they were providing water on a rotational basis.

Residents in the affected areas have been struggling to get water in recent days raising fears of a disease outbreak.

Some residents said the current lockdown required people to have reliable water supplies.