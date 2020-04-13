Zimbabwe: Sanitisers, Masks for Mabvuku Residents

RESIDENTS of Mabvuku received a consignment of sanitisers, soap and face masks from the Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the area.

Mabvuku has been facing water shortages for years and residents have been relying on shallow wells and boreholes.

In their quest to fetch water, most of the residents have however, not been observing social distancing which is posing a health hazard.

CHRA donated 125 litres of sanitisers, 125 litres of liquid soap and face masks, which residents will use at all water points.

CHRA programmes manager Mr Reuben Akili said the donation sought to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in Mabvuku.

"This is part of our initiatives to stop the spread of Covid-19," he said.

"I think you understand that we went to court two weeks ago and we won a High Court order so this is one of the strategies to compel council to repair boreholes, to improve water supply and to compel Government to release funds so that we can be able to have improved water supplies."

Ward 19 councillor Barnabas Ndira said they were humbled as a community to have received the donation, which will go a long way in preventing the spread of the virus.

"This donation will help residents to practice good hygiene as they fetch water from local boreholes. As a city we have managed to secure three water bowsers which are supplying water to the residents though they are not enough.

"Our boreholes have been repaired and they are working but we are still appealing for more sanitisers so that we continue to help fight reducing the spread of the virus," he said.

Ward 21 councilor Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi echoed Councillor Ndira's sentiments and urged residents to practice high levels of hygiene.

"I would like to advise all the residents to stay in their homes. They should embrace the lockdown because this pandemic is very serious because some people are taking it lightly," he said.