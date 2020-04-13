Zimbabwe: Unki Donates R10m Towards Gweru Provincial Isolation Centre

Anglo American conglomerate, Unki Mines has donated R10 million to Gweru provincial hospital towards the setting up of a special isolation centre to attend to Covid -19 cases in the province, the hospital's medical superintended, Dr Fabian Mashingaidze has said.

Dr Mashingaidze, who was briefing the provincial taskforce on Covid-19 which was touring the hospital to assess its state of preparedness, said R8 million has been channelled towards the purchase of ventilators while the remainder will be used to buy some materials as well as sprucing up the isolation centre.

"Our local mine, Unki Mines has donated R10 million towards the setting up and equipping of a special provincial isolation centre here and from the communication we have been doing with the mine, they have since channelled R8 million towards the purchase of 10 ventilators which will be set up in the isolation centre and this will put us in a better position to deal with cases of Covid-19 in the province," said Dr Mashingaidze.

He said work to establish a 30-bed isolation centre was at an advanced stage.

Dr Mashinagaidze said the hospital was taking advantage of the Anglo American company's import documents to facilitate the quick supply of the ventilators for the isolation centre.

"Work is under way as we prepare for this pandemic and from the money that Unki Mines donated, they have said the R8 million would go towards the purchase of ventilators which are very critical in dealing with Covid-19 patients, and the other R2 million, which is about $150 000, will be used to buy other enabling equipment," he said.

Meanwhile, Midlands provincial affairs Minister, Larry Mavima who was leading the provincial taskforce commended Unki Mines for the huge gesture towards the fight against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said central government needed support from the corporate organisations in the fight against the spread of the disease.

"We want to applaud the huge social responsibility gesture by Unki Mines towards the fight against the spread of this scourge called coronavirus. Government alone cannot win this fight, we need to join hands with the corporate world and what Unki Mines has done is highly commendable," he said.

Minister Mavima said he was impressed by the state of preparedness at Gweru provincial Hospital.

"They have already set up an isolation Centre and then this timely donation by Unki Mines, it means we are in the right direction as the province in as far as our preparedness is concerned," he said.

Minister Mavima urged people from the midlands to abide by the government's lockdown directive and avoid unnecessary movements especially in high density suburbs.