Sudan: Coronavirus - Sudan Faces Three-Week Lockdown

Khartoum — The Sudanese government is planning to declare three weeks of lockdown in Sudan as the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases reaches 19.

On Saturday, the Sudanese Ministry of Health reported new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Sudan, this bring the total to date to 19, up from 15 cases on Thursday.

In a press statement on Thursday, Minister of Health Akram El Tom said that they recommend a total lockdown for three weeks and support for the most vulnerable people in the country as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of the pandemic. "People have three days to prepare for the total close down in the country," he said.

On April 10, Radio Dabanga reported that the Sudanese Ministry of Health reported a new COVID-19 patient. Nearly 240 suspected coronavirus cases are in quarantine in Sudan's isolation centres.

Response plan, initiatives

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan said in its latest Situation Report on Thursday that UN partners in the country updated the Corona Virus - Covid-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan created to support the government of Sudan and national preparedness for the spread of the coronavirus.

The plan, which requires $47 million to implement, focuses on public health measures and covers a three-month period. The plan will be updated on a monthly basis or if the situation changes.

The private sector and organisations in Sudan launched several initiatives to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the country. The Businessmen's Union, telecommunications companies, and the Banking Union have pledged 200 million Sudanese pounds (nearly $2 million) as a first payment to support the government's health plan to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Sudan supplied and installed laptops, devices and two teleconference facilities to ensure that Sudan's key government offices can continue functioning while observing physical distancing.

