Sudan Fuel Crisis - Protestors Block Roads in South Darfur Capital

12 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nyala — In Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, protestors blocked the main road between the city and Kass in protest against the acute ongoing fuel shortage on Friday.

Residents told Radio Dabanga that the price of fuel has soared. They said the price for a commercial barrel of diesel in the market has reached SDG 25,000 at a rate of 2,000 per jerrycan and a gallon of petrol reached SDG 1,200.

"The fuel crisis led to a rapid increase in public transportation tariff, which prompted a protest that locked the Nyala-Kass Road on Thursday," they said.

As a result, the state's Petroleum Department issued a new decision for distributing fuel through a manual with strict distribution procedures.

Sudan is suffering from a chronic shortage of fuel, which often results I long queues of motorists and rationing at petrol stations across the country. The shortage has also caused transport fares to rise dramatically, and impacts heavily on the logistics infrastructure that relies on lorries for much goods traffic in the country. There is also often a shortage of diesel to power mills, exacerbating an ongoing flour and bread shortage.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Energy announced the arrival of two ships loaded with fuel. The ministry said that each ship is carrying 40,000 tons of diesel. They are "awaiting to complete some procedures at Port Sudan".

USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of posting. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

