Sudan: Govt Denounces Assaults On Medics

Khartoum / ED Daein — The transitional government of Sudan is about to enact new laws to criminalise and put an end to the frequent attacks on health personnel, smuggling, and illegal hoarding of goods or medicines. The Cabinet particularly denounced the assaults as "disgraceful and shameful".

In a press conference on Friday, Minister of Health Akram El Tom told reporters that on Thursday, the Security and Defence Council and the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies hold a meeting in the presidential palace to discuss the repeated assaults on the health cadres.

"The representatives of the Forces of the Freedom and Change also attended the meeting," he said. El Tom explained that the meeting discussed the recent assault on the health cadres in Ed Daein in East Darfur.

In a press statement, the Cabinet denounced the assaults on doctors and health personnel in the country. The statement described the attacks on doctors as disgraceful and shameful. "Over a week, doctors and health cadres have been assaulted in five hospitals in the country," the statement added.

The Cabinet opened its meeting with a moment of silence as a gesture of respect to the doctors and health workers who have been assaulted while tirelessly working under these exceptional circumstances. The cabinet expressed its appreciation and respect for the sacrifices of the health workers in the country.

"Their safety and security will not be compromised, decisive measures will be taken, including strict legal measures to ensure their safety and provide the best possible suitable work environment to carry out their work," the statement concluded.

On April 10, Radio Dabanga reported that on Sunday, an RSF militiaman molested deputy general surgeon Hussein Osman in the Ed Daein Teaching Hospital. In response, the doctors of the hospital decided to lay down their tools.

