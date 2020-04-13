Sudan: South Darfur Anti-Corruption Sit-in Into 12th Day

El Radoom — A sit-in organised by the Resistance Committees in El Radoom Locality in South Darfur has entered its tenth day.

On Friday, Munir Karama, a member of the Resistance Committees in El Radoom told Radio Dabanga that the sit-in is ongoing inside the local government offices since 31 March. He explained that the local government has withdrawn the executive director from the locality and the administrative officer from Sengo administrative unit, but they have not appointed replacements yet.

Kerama explained that the protestors are determined to maintain their demonstration until their demands can be fulfilled. He said that the protestors demanded the removal of the executive director and all his affiliates in the administration as well as reviewing the gold mining company that operates in the area and allocating part of its revenues to the local community. They also demand the authorities to address the negative externalities of the mining operations in the area.

The commander-in-chief of the Rapid Support Forces and deputy head of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', has holdings in the El Junaid (Al Gunade) Company, based in the United Arab Emirates. The company is also active in the Nuba Mountains, and in the Jebel Amer gold mines in North Darfur.

