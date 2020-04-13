Kenya: 300,000 Liters of Sanitizer Produced and Released for Distribution

11 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — A total of 300,000 liters of sanitizer have been produced and released to various government agencies and the Council of Governors for distribution, the ministry of health has announced.

The Ministry's Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi has commended Kenya Pipeline Company, which has coordinated the production and the distribution of the commodity.

KPC has been working with a host of partners to produce sanitizers, among them Vivo Energy, East African Breweries and British American Tobacco Kenya and CocaCola among others.

Mwangangi revealed that KPC and its partners have revised the amount of sanitizer they intend to produce from a previous 1 million liters to 2 million liters.

"This will indeed boost the requirement to have as many Kenyans as possible sanitize their hands," she said.

The government has been availing free sanitizers to Kenyans, especially those who are most exposed, for instance those public service vehicle operators.

The use of sanitizers has been listed as one of the most effective ways of preventing contacting coronavirus.

Mwangangi spoke when she revealed that two more people had contracted the disease, including a two-year-old child. This brings the number of coronavirus cases to 191 cases.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.