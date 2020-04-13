Kenya: 300,000 Liters of Sanitizer Produced and Released for Distribution

Nairobi — A total of 300,000 liters of sanitizer have been produced and released to various government agencies and the Council of Governors for distribution, the ministry of health has announced.

The Ministry's Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi has commended Kenya Pipeline Company, which has coordinated the production and the distribution of the commodity.

KPC has been working with a host of partners to produce sanitizers, among them Vivo Energy, East African Breweries and British American Tobacco Kenya and CocaCola among others.

Mwangangi revealed that KPC and its partners have revised the amount of sanitizer they intend to produce from a previous 1 million liters to 2 million liters.

"This will indeed boost the requirement to have as many Kenyans as possible sanitize their hands," she said.

The government has been availing free sanitizers to Kenyans, especially those who are most exposed, for instance those public service vehicle operators.

The use of sanitizers has been listed as one of the most effective ways of preventing contacting coronavirus.

Mwangangi spoke when she revealed that two more people had contracted the disease, including a two-year-old child. This brings the number of coronavirus cases to 191 cases.