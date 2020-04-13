Malawi: MEC's SA Lawyers Following Court Via Videolink

13 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

The two South African lawyers Dumisa Buhle Ntsebeza and Elizabeth Makhanani Baloyi-Mere hired to represent the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in the presidential election case appeal on Monday were following proceedings of the application to admit them through video technology of live link after reports they sneaked in the county on Sunday.

Hearing of an application for admission of the two South African lawyers to represent the Malawi Electoral Commission in the presidential election case appeal is underway in Lilongwe.

The proceedings were underway in Lilongwe.

MEC sought services of the South African lawyers on grounds that some local lawyers who were approached turned down the electoral body.

However, the lawyers could not make it court and opted for a web-based video conferencing system to follow the proceedings.

