Nigeria: Charles 'Loven' Akinloye Wins Access the Stars' N150m Prize

Lagos — Charles 'Loven' Akinloye has won the grand prize of N150million at the just-concluded maiden edition of Access The Stars music reality show.

The grand finale, streamed live via YouTube on Saturday night, had audience stay glued to their TV screens and mobile smart devices amidst thrilling performances by the last four contestants standing - Ada Gold, Kitay, Loven and Firefly.

The reality TV show came to an end after series of exciting auditions across the six geo-political regions of Nigeria, rigorous training at the Bootcamp and some twists which saw a wild card - the electric Olutunz - had a chance last week to compete for a space at last night's grand finale, but lost.

Daily Trust reports that 'Kitay' and 'Firefly' were first and second runners up respectively, just as they went home with consolation prizes.

The multi-talented singer and songwriter, Charles Akinloye, aka 'Loven', charmed his way through the audition stages in Lagos with his unique voice amidst Fuji infusion into his stellar performances.

He is also a recording artist with a couple of tracks to his credit, including "Adunni" - a love song where he displays his commendable songwriting prowess on stage.

Aside being a singer, he said he is also a makeup artist and a stylist.

The show's grand e-Finale was held virtually as organisers observed social distancing amidst the government's lockdown order.

The e-Finale kicked off with a live pre-show party on Instagram Live as it featured hits by DJ Spinall while he entertained the audience, just as the grand finale was streamed live on YouTube thereafter.

The grand finale saw the top four contestants alongside leading Nigerian music artists, Kaffy and Darey, thrilled the audience with trail-blazing performances.

The event however ended with an after-party on Instagram Live hosted by DJ Cuppy.

A brief address by the organisers - Access Bank Plc and NB plc - said they are "committed to discovering and empowering the next generation of Nigerian music talents".