Tunisia: COVID-19/Jendouba - 5 Persons, Including Police Commissioner, Self Quarantined in Oued Mliz

Tunis/Tunisia — Police commissioner of the Oued Mliz city Jendouba governorate) and his deputy as well as a cleaning lady and two nurses had been placed in self-quarantine on Sunday night spokesperson for the regional anti-disaster committee Mounir Riabi told TAP.

This measure had been taken as these these five persons had contact with an infected woman from Oued Mliz, the same source pointed out. The commissioner and his deputy had investigated into this woman and her husband (a doctor) suspected of being infected with the virus.

The Jendouba governor had ordered on April 7 the closure of the doctor's office and the placement of the couple in self-quarantine upon their return from Ariana city (a virus cluster).

The results of tests revealed on Sunday the contamination of the doctor's wife. She was transferred on Sunday night to the Monastir health isolation centre.

This is the first infection case in Jendouba region.