Tunisia: COVID-19/Jendouba - 5 Persons, Including Police Commissioner, Self Quarantined in Oued Mliz

13 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Police commissioner of the Oued Mliz city Jendouba governorate) and his deputy as well as a cleaning lady and two nurses had been placed in self-quarantine on Sunday night spokesperson for the regional anti-disaster committee Mounir Riabi told TAP.

This measure had been taken as these these five persons had contact with an infected woman from Oued Mliz, the same source pointed out. The commissioner and his deputy had investigated into this woman and her husband (a doctor) suspected of being infected with the virus.

The Jendouba governor had ordered on April 7 the closure of the doctor's office and the placement of the couple in self-quarantine upon their return from Ariana city (a virus cluster).

The results of tests revealed on Sunday the contamination of the doctor's wife. She was transferred on Sunday night to the Monastir health isolation centre.

This is the first infection case in Jendouba region.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.