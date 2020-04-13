Tunisia: Jebel Oust - 42 Tunisians Placed in Mandatory Isolation Upon Return From Sub-Saharan Countries

13 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 42 Tunisians who had returned from Sub-Saharan countries, have been placed on Sunday in mandatory isolation at the health centre in Jebel Oust (Zaghouan governorate), as a preventive measure against COVID-19, Local Health Director Hager Missaoui told TAP.

All logistical and health means have been deployed to take care of them, she assured.

This is the second group accommodated in this centre after those who had arrived mid-March from Canada. Made of some fifty Tunisians, this group had completed their quarantine period without recording any infection cases, the same source indicated.

