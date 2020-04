Tunis/Tunisia — Law No.2020-19 of April 12, 2020 on delegating power to the Prime Minister to issue decree-laws to address the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic spread, was published on Sunday in the Official Gazette of the Tunisian Republic (JORT).

President Kais Saied had promulgated on Sunday this law referred to him on April 4 following its adoption by the Parliament. The deadline for appealing for its unconstitutionality (7 days) expired on April 11.