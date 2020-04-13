Nigeria May Cut Oil Exports By 417,000 Barrels Per Day

13 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

Though Nigeria is still awaiting final decisions of OPEC and non-OPEC members on crude oil production output, the country may reduce her crude oil exports by 417,000 barrels per day based on official figures sourced by Daily Trust at the weekend.

Nigeria Thursday joined other OPEC counterparts in an effort curtailment of crude oil production to rebalance and stabilize the global oil markets.

Nigeria joined OPEC+ to cut supply by up to 10mb/d per day between May and June 2020, eight million b/d between July and December 2020 and six million b/d from January 2021 to April 2022, respectively.

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said in a statement. "Based on reference production of Nigeria of October 2018 of 1.829 million barrels per day of dry crude oil, Nigeria will now be producing 1.412 million barrels per day, 1.495 million barrels per day and 1.579 million barrels per day respectively for the corresponding periods in the agreement.

"This is in addition to condensate production of between 360-460 KBOPD of which are exempt from OPEC curtailment", the minister stated. But the agreement awaits close out of ongoing engagement with Mexico to agree on its full participation, he added.

It is expected that intervention when concluded will see crude oil prices rebound by at least $15 per barrel in the short term, thereby enhancing the prospect of exceeding Nigeria's adjusted budget estimate that is currently rebased at $30 per barrel and crude oil production of 1.7 Million Barrels per day.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.