Nigeria: 23 Togo Returnees Arrive Lagos

The Nigerian Immigration Service says it has received 23 Nigerian returnees that arrived from Lome,Togo, yesterday at Seme-Krake Joint Border Post.

NIS spokesman, Sunday James, in a statement, said the Comptroller-General Muhammad Babandede, on receiving the report of the returnees, directed that the control post carryout proper profiling and documentation of the returnees.

James gave the breakdown of the returnees' number as: Anambra State, 6; Ogun, 3; Delta, 3; Lagos, 2; Edo, 2; Imo, 2; Oyo, 1; Benue, 1; Abia,1; Enugu,1 and Ekiti,1.

James said the returnees were properly screened by the World Health Organization and port health officials before the NIS profiling.

"The returnees were handed over to the Lagos State Government's Ministry of Health officials for onward processing in line with NCDC health procedures for returning Nigerians".

Earlier, 67 returnees from Ivory Coast, who arrived Seme Border on April 8 in a luxurious bus marked Osun XA 240 EJG, had been placed in 14-day isolation in Badagry where they are undergoing COVID-14 tests.