Nigeria: 23 Togo Returnees Arrive Lagos

13 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The Nigerian Immigration Service says it has received 23 Nigerian returnees that arrived from Lome,Togo, yesterday at Seme-Krake Joint Border Post.

NIS spokesman, Sunday James, in a statement, said the Comptroller-General Muhammad Babandede, on receiving the report of the returnees, directed that the control post carryout proper profiling and documentation of the returnees.

James gave the breakdown of the returnees' number as: Anambra State, 6; Ogun, 3; Delta, 3; Lagos, 2; Edo, 2; Imo, 2; Oyo, 1; Benue, 1; Abia,1; Enugu,1 and Ekiti,1.

James said the returnees were properly screened by the World Health Organization and port health officials before the NIS profiling.

"The returnees were handed over to the Lagos State Government's Ministry of Health officials for onward processing in line with NCDC health procedures for returning Nigerians".

Earlier, 67 returnees from Ivory Coast, who arrived Seme Border on April 8 in a luxurious bus marked Osun XA 240 EJG, had been placed in 14-day isolation in Badagry where they are undergoing COVID-14 tests.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.