Rwanda: Strong Winds Leave Many Homeless in Southern Rwanda

More than a hundred and sixty infrastructures were yesterday destroyed by heavy rains in Ruhango and Muhanga districts.

These districts were worst hit where 85 structures (houses, churches, health centres) were destroyed in Ruhango District and 80 in Muhanga.

At least 100 toilets, one nursery school and a health centre were also destroyed in Muhanga District as well as the neighbouring sectors of Ruhango.

All the houses were affected in the way that roofs were blown away.

Some plantations were also affected as authorities were claiming over 6.5 hectares of farmland destroyed, but no casualty has been reported so far.

Several residents who were affected sought shelter from neighbours' homes.

The affected sectors are Nyamabuye in Muhanga district and Mwendo, Byimana and Kinihira in Ruhanga district.

Speaking to The New Times, Valens Habarurema, the Mayor of Ruhango district, confirmed the incident and said they immediately intervened such a way that no resident spent the night outside.

The Muhanga District Mayor Jacqueline Kayitesi said that the district will work with central government to urgently intervene to help the affected residents.

'We are going to try all means to see that we provide emergency relief to the affected residents as we mobilize funds to help them get iron sheets and other necessities from the ministry in charge of disaster management," she said.

This incident follows another one this week where more than 100 houses were affected in the same way in Nyabihu district.

The Rwanda Forecasting agency Rwanda Metrological Agency has been warning people against strong winds ahead.