Sudan: Hamdouk Pays Tributes to Late Struggler Farouq Abu-Issa

12 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — In a message to the Sudanese people, Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk mourned with great sorrow and grief the national struggler Farouq Ab- Issa, who passed away today.

Hereunder SUNA publishes text of the message: -

"With great sadness and sorrow, the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, mourns national freedom fighter, Farouq Abu-Issa, who died today.

Farouq Abu-Issa had remained one of the historical symbols of the struggle for democracy, national liberation, and the supremacy of the state of rights and law in Sudan. He had not stopped the giving and contribution throughout his life.

Late Abu-Issa had faced during his political career arrest and persecution with steadfastness and courage, and he struggled on many fronts and worked to expose the defunct regime politically and legally in all forums, and he will remain in the memory of our people as an inspiring and great symbol.

May God have mercy on advocate Farouq Abu-Issa and sincere condolences to his family and his many friends, and to everyone who knew his contributions for

the good of his people."

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

