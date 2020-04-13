Sudan: Police Confronts Marches in Khartoum and Affirm Its Enforcement to Law Professionally

12 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Khartoum State witnessed at 09:00 am on Sunday marches that moved from the intersection of Al-Qasr Street with Al-Baladiya Street and headed east to Al-Baladiya Street.

The Press Office of the Police Forces indicated, in a press release issued Sunday, that the Police Forces dispersed the groups, arrested 30 participants and filed criminal reports under the articles (74/101) of the Criminal Law and the Emergency Order No. (1) for the year 2020 in Northern Khartoum Police Station.

The Police Forces affirmed that they will proceed to enforce the law professionally and without any polarization or dictation.

The Police Forces has called on the citizens to abide by the law and the binding orders issued by the competent authorities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.