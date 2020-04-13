Sudan: Police Confronts Marches in Khartoum and Affirm Its Enforcement to Law Professionally

Khartoum — Khartoum State witnessed at 09:00 am on Sunday marches that moved from the intersection of Al-Qasr Street with Al-Baladiya Street and headed east to Al-Baladiya Street.

The Press Office of the Police Forces indicated, in a press release issued Sunday, that the Police Forces dispersed the groups, arrested 30 participants and filed criminal reports under the articles (74/101) of the Criminal Law and the Emergency Order No. (1) for the year 2020 in Northern Khartoum Police Station.

The Police Forces affirmed that they will proceed to enforce the law professionally and without any polarization or dictation.

The Police Forces has called on the citizens to abide by the law and the binding orders issued by the competent authorities.