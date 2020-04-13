Sudan: 53 Egyptian Convoyed Through Eshkeit Crossing

Khartoum — 53 Egyptian including a body of Egyptian who died in a traffic accident and a 4truckloads of sesame export to Egypt, were convoyed to Egypt through Eshkeit Crossing.

Considerable quantities of cow's exports were received by the veterinary barns in Wadi Halfa and expected to be exported through the units of the Nile Valley Corporation for River Navigation.

The exporters were facing transport problems for the lack of the means Egyptian road transport, in the Sudanese side which left for Egypt following the closure of the road crossings.